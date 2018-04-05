Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: 4 April 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“UK Prime Minister Theresa May spoke this afternoon with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following his re-election over the weekend.”

“She congratulated President Sisi on the chance to take Egypt further along the path of democratic transition and said that his public commitment to respecting Egyptian presidential term-limits sent an important and powerful signal about his vision for the country’s future.”

“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working closely with President Sisi during his final term in office and that the UK wanted Egypt to succeed as a stable, prosperous and democratic country.”

“The pair discussed how the two countries can continue to work together to further Egypt’s economic and education reforms and support its counter-terrorism efforts. President Sisi noted the UK’s experience and expertise in these areas and the potential benefits to Egypt. They looked forward to developing the bilateral relationship in all fields.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street.