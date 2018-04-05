Security Council Press Statement on Somalia:

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack of 1 April 2018 perpetrated by Al-Shabaab against the Ugandan contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Lower Shabelle in Somalia in which a number of soldiers were killed and injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Uganda. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Advertisement

The members of the Security Council underscored their full support to AMISOM in delivering their mandate to reduce the threat posed by the terrorist group Al Shabaab and armed opposition groups in Somalia. The members of the Security Council underscored their gratitude for the bravery and sacrifices of AMISOM personnel in carrying out their mandate.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice. They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to all international actors working to bring peace and stability in Somalia. The members of the Security Council reiterated their determination to support the peace and reconciliation process in Somalia. They underlined that neither this, nor any other terrorist attack would weaken that determination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.