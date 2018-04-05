Telephonic Press Briefing with USAID Bureau of Food Security Official Regina Eddy on U.S. efforts to combat Fall Armyworm in Africa

Please join us Tuesday, April 10 at 02:45PM for a telephonic press conference with Regina Eddy, who will discuss Fall Armyworm and its impact on the African continent. Ms. Eddy will also speak about how the United States Government is working with global partners, including private sector partners, to help affected countries respond to this invasive crop pest. She will be joined by representatives from USAID Ethiopia who will be available to discuss the situation in Ethiopia specifically after the call.

DETAILS:

Speakers: Regina Eddy, Policy and Engagement Coordinator, Fall Armyworm Task Force, USAID Bureau of Food Security

Date: April 10, 2017

Time: 02:45PM

Place: U.S. Embassy, Entoto Road

Ground Rules: On the record.

RSVP: To Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9522) or Ali Suleiman (091 150 9510)

Twitter: We will use the hashtag #AFHubPress. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub, @USAID, and @Feedthefuture

Advertisement

BACKGROUND :

Fall Armyworm (FAW) is an invasive crop pest, native to the Americas, that has spread across more than 30 African countries. This crop pest has the potential to cause billions of dollars in damage to over 80 different crops, including food staples like maize and rice, and put hundreds of millions at risk for hunger. To date, agriculture experts estimate the pest has caused over $13 billion in losses for crops across African countries.

USAID, through the Feed the Future initiative, is leading the U.S. government's efforts to combat FAW with a broad coalition of partners– including the private sector, universities, donors, research institutions, and country governments. Global food insecurity remains a challenge that demands immediate action and the U.S. Government remains committed to partnering with African nations to halt the spread of FAW and continues to call on global partners to mobilize and ensure that Africa gets humanity's greatest thinking to control this pest endemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.