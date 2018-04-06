AIS2018: Cristina Duarte, Former Minister of Finance of Cabo Verde, will join the Africa Innovation Summit (#AIS2018) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018

Excited to announce that Cristina Duarte, Former Minister of Finance of Cabo Verde, will be joining us at the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) #AIS2018 (https://goo.gl/Ck2HZC) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018.

Register Now. www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com.

Cristina Duarte was Minister of Finances, Planning and Public Administration from 2006 to 2016. During this period, she was also Governor for Cabo Verde at the African Development Bank, the World Bank and IMF. Before her appointment as Minister, Cristina worked at Citigroup/Citibank in Angola and South Africa. Cristina Duarte has a professional experience as Director General for Planning of the Ministry of Agricultural Development and as Consultant for several international organizations such as UNDP, WFO and the World Bank.

