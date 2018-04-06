AIS2018: Donald Kaberuka, former President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), will join the Africa Innovation Summit (#AIS2018) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018

Exciting news! @DonaldKaberuka (https://goo.gl/t9fPtT), former President of @AfDB_Group (https://goo.gl/vxvHs5), will be joining us for the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) #AIS2018 (https://goo.gl/Ck2HZC) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018.

Register Now. www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com

Donald Kaberuka joined The Boston Consulting Group in November 2016. As a core member of the Social Impact and Public Sector practices, he advises the firm on economic development and development finance issues.

Advertisement

Donald is a former president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), having served two five-year terms. At the AfDB, Donald oversaw a major redirection in its strategy for development and poverty reduction in Africa, increasing emphasis on the private sector and the importance of major infrastructure developments in areas such as roads, railways, power plants, and communications, especially as they relate to promoting regional integration in Africa. During his tenure, the bank’s capital tripled and its portfolio doubled.

Before joining the African Development Bank, Donald had a distinguished career in banking, international trade and development, and government service. He served as Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 1997 to 2005, and oversaw Rwanda’s economic reconstruction after the end of the civil war.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.