Minister for Africa offers congratulations on Sierra Leone elections

By
APO
-
0

The Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin said:

“On behalf of Her Majesty’s Government, I would like to congratulate President Julius Maada Bio and Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh of the Republic of Sierra Leone on their electoral success.

I also congratulate the people of Sierra Leone on this peaceful conclusion to a tightly contested election.

Advertisement

The National Electoral Commission and the other electoral management bodies have delivered a credible and transparent process, recognised as such by international and domestic observer missions.

I also pay tribute to former President Ernest Bai Koroma, who steered the country through the terrible Ebola epidemic from 2014 – 2016, for his commitment to a peaceful transition.

The UK now looks forward to developing further the relationship between our countries and working with the new President and his administration to support a bright future for Sierra Leone. I also look forward to welcoming them to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Media files
United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Download logo
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR