President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of South Africa congratulated Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

President Ramaphosa also commended the outgoing President, Mr Ernest Bai Koroma, after serving two five-year terms and stated that the peaceful and democratic manner under which these elections were conducted signify yet another positive step towards the deepening of democracy on the African continent.

President Ramaphosa concluded by assuring President Bio of his commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Sierra Leone.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.