Seychelles and Tanzania agree on signing a General Cooperation Agreement

A delegation from Seychelles undertook a working visit to the United Republic of Tanzania between 4th and 5th April to carry out bilateral talks. The delegation comprised of Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador. Barry Faure, the Attorney General Mr Frank Ally, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kishnan Labonte and Mr Alex Barbier representing the CEO of Seychelles Petroleum Company.

The delegation held talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustin Mahiga, with the various branches of government dealing with the criminal justice system; and with petroleum trade companies.

The parties agreed on a road map to further strengthen the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two neighbouring countries that share the same ocean space. A general cooperation framework agreement, the common fight against criminal activities, including drug trafficking, maritime security cooperation, petroleum trade cooperation are some of the many topics which the two countries expressed interest in furthering their cooperation.

Seychelles took the opportunity to promote the first African Ship Owners Summit (23rd to 25th April 2018) which is being hosted in Seychelles by SEYPEC in collaboration with the African Association of Ship Owners and the African Union Commission.

Dr Mahiga who led the SADC Election Observer Mission during the 2016 general elections praised Seychelles for its example in democratic governance, its leadership in region in the fight against transnational crimes and the drive that it has taken in maritime transportation.

