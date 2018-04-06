Signing of commitment letter and memoranda of understanding with Tunisian companies with the aim to develop the private sector

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org) signed a commitment letter with Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), Tunisia, as well as seven memoranda of understanding, namely with CDC, Wifak Bank, Zitouna Tamkeen, Intilaq Fund, BFPME and UGFS.

The signing ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Tunisia during the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group. It is a clear sign that business in Tunisia is at the heart of ICD’s strategy to help the Tunisian private sector in the most effective ways.

On this occasion, ICD Management commented: “Private sector development and empowering entrepreneurship remain essential themes on the global development agenda and it is acknowledged to be a central power in transforming the lives of people and communities through generating new opportunities. Today, the private sector is the main actor not only in producing economic progress, but also bringing efficient and effective solutions to many social and environmental issues of the globe.”

About ICD

ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group (www.IsDB-pilot.org). The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Shariah. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch, Aa3/P1 by Moody’s and A+ by S&P Ratings. For more information, please visit www.ICD-PS.org.