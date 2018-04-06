South Africa: Energy Committee Welcomes Signing of Independent Power Producer (IPPs)

The Portfolio Committee on Energy welcomes the signing of agreements with 27 renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) projects.

Chairperson for the Committee Mr Fikile Majola said: “The signing of the agreements with independent power producers is part of the country’s energy mix, which includes renewable energy, as stated in the energy policy by government.”

The National Development Plan (NDP) proposes diversity and alternative energy resources and energy supply options. “The signing of the IPPs provide such diversity, as indicated by the NDP,” said Mr Majola. “The signing of the IPPs offers government’s commitment and certainty into the programme,” said Mr Majola.

The committee has in the past played an oversight role and ensured that the challenges met by the programme are resolved.

