Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) camp in Aguelhok, Kidal region, Mali

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against MINUSMA camp in Aguelhok, Kidal region, Mali:

The Secretary-General condemns the mortar attack against the MINUSMA camp that killed two Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least ten others tonight in Aguelhok, Kidal region.

He conveys his deepest condolences to the Government of Chad and his profound sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. These acts only reinforce the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace.

