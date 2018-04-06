Uganda: Ambassador Dorothy Samali Hyuha Presents Credentials to His Excellency Joko Widodo President of the Republic of Indonesia

On Wednesday 04 April 2018, Ambassador Dorothy Samali Hyuha, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to Malaysia presented her Credentials to H.E Joko Widodo President of the Republic of Indonesia, as the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Indonesia with residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Presentation of Credentials ceremony was conducted at the Presidential Palace (Istana Merdeka), Jakarta.

Ambassador Hyuha handed over the Letters of Credence from H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda who appointed her as High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to Malaysia.

The Presentation of Credentials to the President of the Republic of Indonesia will help to enhance the Bilateral relations between Uganda and Indonesia from strength to strength.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda – Ministry of Foreign Affairs.