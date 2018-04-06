Uganda: Hon Kutesa signs condolence book following death of Mrs Winnie Madikizela Mandela

Hon Sam Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today 6th April 2018 paid a visit to the South African high Commission in Kampala to sign the Official Condolence Book following the death of Mrs. Winnie Madikizela Mandela. Hon Kutesa also passed on the following condolence Message to the High Commissioner:

It is with deep sorrow that I recently learnt of Mrs. Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s passing. Mrs. Mandela will be remembered as one of Africa’s greatest heroines for her invaluable contribution to the fight against Apartheid, colonialism and injustice. Her determination and resilience filled the vacuum created by the imprisonment of the late President Nelson Mandela and other top leaders of the ANC. She was an inspiration to the ANC and many other freedom struggles across Africa.

Mrs Mandela was also an icon and inspiration to women in Africa and beyond, dedicating her life to important social causes at home and abroad, including the wellbeing of the most vulnerable groups.

Africa has truly lost an icon.

May her soul rest in peace!

