A Veritable Score-Fest for the 2018 U20 Junior Barthes Trophy

The African Under-20 Rugby Championship took place from March 28th to 31st, 2018. The competition was split into two groups (the North played in Tunisia and South in Namibia) competing at a distance for the African championship title.

More than 394 points and 53 tries were scored in 8 matches.

Namibia emerged victorious from the South group after a match of exceptional intensity against Kenya.

Tunisia won the final of the North group, a match full of suspense right up to the final whistle with a dramatic drop goal by the number 10 m, Dhia Ben Dhied, in the second minute of extra time.

The video of the extra time can be seen at the following link: https://youtu.be/hjhySaXjny4

Namibia was the overall winner of the tournament with a higher goal-average. Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) will not be organising a final between the winners of the two groups.

Final ranking:

Team Log Points Won matches Lost matches Tries scored Tries against Yellow card Red Card Points scored Points against Goal average Namibia 6 2 0 9 4 2 64 35 29 Tunisie 6 2 0 3 2 0 1 26 19 7 Kenya 4 1 1 9 8 1 69 50 19 Sénégal 4 1 1 5 5 38 36 2 Zimbabwe 4 1 1 18 5 2 117 42 75 Côte d’Ivoire 4 1 1 2 3 19 20 -1 Maroc 2 0 2 5 5 1 30 30 0 Madagascar 2 0 2 3 23 1 1 28 151 -123

Intermediary ranking – Northern Group:

Groupe Nord Points Won matches Lost matches Tries scored Tries against YC RC Points scored Points against Goal average 1 Tunisie 6 2 0 3 2 0 1 26 19 7 2 Sénégal 4 1 1 5 5 38 36 2 3 Côte d’Ivoire 4 1 1 2 3 19 20 -1 4 Maroc 2 0 2 5 5 1 30 30 0

Intermediary ranking – Southern Group:

Groupe Sud Points Won matches Lost matches Tries scored Tries against YC RC Points scored Points against Goal average 1 Namibia 6 2 0 9 4 2 64 35 29 2 Kenya 4 1 1 9 8 1 69 50 19 3 Zimbabwe 4 1 1 18 5 2 117 42 75 4 Madagascar 2 0 2 3 23 1 1 28 151 -123

Best tries scorers:

1 – Matthew D McNab (Namibie) – 4 unités

2 – Ibrahima Diaby (Senegal) – 3 unités

3 – Mark Mutuku (Kenya) – 3 unités

Results :

Northern Group Southern Group Kenya vs Madagascar 51 – 13 Maroc vs Sénégal 25 – 30 Namibia vs Zimbabwe 27 – 17 Tunisie vs Cote d’Ivoire 15 – 11 Zimbabwe vs Madagascar 100 – 15 Cote d’Ivoire vs Maroc 11 – 05 Namibia vs Kenya 37 – 15 Tunisie vs Sénégal 11 – 08

