A Veritable Score-Fest for the 2018 U20 Junior Barthes Trophy

The African Under-20 Rugby Championship took place from March 28th to 31st, 2018. The competition was split into two groups (the North played in Tunisia and South in Namibia) competing at a distance for the African championship title.

More than 394 points and 53 tries were scored in 8 matches.

  • Namibia emerged victorious from the South group after a match of exceptional intensity against Kenya.
  • Tunisia won the final of the North group, a match full of suspense right up to the final whistle with a dramatic drop goal by the number 10 m, Dhia Ben Dhied, in the second minute of extra time.
The video of the extra time can be seen at the following link: https://youtu.be/hjhySaXjny4

Namibia was the overall winner of the tournament with a higher goal-average. Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) will not be organising a final between the winners of the two groups.

Final ranking:

Team

Log Points

Won matches

Lost matches

Tries scored

Tries against

Yellow card

Red Card

Points scored

Points against

Goal average

Namibia

6

2

0

9

4

2

64

35

29

Tunisie

6

2

0

3

2

0

1

26

19

7

Kenya

4

1

1

9

8

1

69

50

19

Sénégal

4

1

1

5

5

38

36

2

Zimbabwe

4

1

1

18

5

2

117

42

75

Côte d’Ivoire

4

1

1

2

3

19

20

-1

Maroc

2

0

2

5

5

1

30

30

0

Madagascar

2

0

2

3

23

1

1

28

151

-123

Intermediary ranking – Northern Group:

Groupe Nord

Points

Won matches

Lost matches

Tries scored

Tries against

YC

RC

Points scored

Points against

Goal average

1

Tunisie

6

2

0

3

2

0

1

26

19

7

2

Sénégal

4

1

1

5

5

38

36

2

3

Côte d’Ivoire

4

1

1

2

3

19

20

-1

4

Maroc

2

0

2

5

5

1

30

30

0

Intermediary ranking – Southern Group:

Groupe Sud

Points

Won matches

Lost matches

Tries scored

Tries against

YC

RC

Points scored

Points against

Goal average

1

Namibia

6

2

0

9

4

2

64

35

29

2

Kenya

4

1

1

9

8

1

69

50

19

3

Zimbabwe

4

1

1

18

5

2

117

42

75

4

Madagascar

2

0

2

3

23

1

1

28

151

-123

Best tries scorers:

1 – Matthew D McNab (Namibie) – 4 unités

2 – Ibrahima Diaby (Senegal) – 3 unités

3 – Mark Mutuku (Kenya) – 3 unités

Results :

Northern Group

Southern Group

Kenya vs Madagascar

51 – 13

Maroc vs Sénégal

25 – 30

Namibia vs Zimbabwe

27 – 17

Tunisie vs Cote d’Ivoire

15 – 11

Zimbabwe vs Madagascar

100 – 15

Cote d’Ivoire vs Maroc

11 – 05

Namibia vs Kenya

37 – 15

Tunisie vs Sénégal

11 – 08

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Contact:
[email protected] 

About Rugby Africa:
Created back in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), formerly Confederation of African Rugby (CAR), is one of the six regional associations of World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation that governs rugby union and rugby sevens. Rugby Africa comprises African nations practicing rugby union, rugby sevens and women's rugby. Rugby Africa notably organises the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, the qualifying competition for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and Africa 7, the qualifying competition for the 2020 Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 38 members, 22 of which are members or associated members of World Rugby, 10 members or associated members of Rugby Africa, and 16 new countries working with Rugby Africa.

Media files
Rugby Africa
Download logo
