Morocco: Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal visted Osaka

Ambassador Rachad Bouhlal visted Osaka to pay courtesy calls to H.E. Mr. Ishikawa, Ambassador of Kansai Region, Mr. Matsui, Governor of Osaka, and Mr. Yoshimura, Mayor of the City of Osaka. He also met with corporate members of the companies that are in Morocco.



During the meetings, Ambassador emphasized the importance of the ties between each region in Japan, and requested cooperation to develop further ties with Osaka.

The members of Osaka requested support for their EXPO2025 candidacy.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Japan.