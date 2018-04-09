South Africa : Committee on Labour cancels meeting on Constituencuy Period

COMMITTEE ON LABOUR CANCELS MEETING ON CONSTITUENCY PERIOD :

The Portfolio Committee on Labour will not meet this week to consider the National Minimum Wage Bill and related pieces of legislation due to unavailability of some of the members of the opposition in the committee for the meeting this week.

The House Chairperson for committees granted the committee permission to meet this week as it resolved to use the constituency period to process the three pieces of legislation dealing with the National Minimum Wage Bill clause by clause. The committee will meet next week, from Tuesday 17 – Friday 20 April 2018, to formally consider the different submissions.

