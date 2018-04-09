South Africa: Rooting Out Corruption within South African Police Services Welcomed

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, welcomes the arrest of two senior officers in the Western Cape on allegations of accepting a bribe. The arrests add impetus to the necessary drive to eradicate corrupt elements and tendencies within the South African Police Services (Saps).

“The fight against crime has to start with removing the enablers within the police service, especially at station level. The Saps must be served by committed and honest officers who have a passion for ensuring the safety and security of the country, which is a foundation for economic growth,” Mr Beukman said.

The committee is worried that the alleged bribe was in connection with obtaining a certificate to own a firearm. The issue of firearm control has been identified as being central to the fight against crime by the committee. Saps management must continue to strengthen internal control measures and the vetting of officers in the specific environment.

The committee again calls on members of the public to report any alleged corrupt activity of members to the relevant provincial commissioners and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The committee urges the National Commissioner and provincial commissioners to intensify efforts to weed out corrupt elements within the police.

