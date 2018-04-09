The 2nd edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 scores with an outstanding participation of international market leaders

Facts on the Ethiopian agrofood & plastprintpack market

The 2nd edition of agrofood (www.agrofood-ethiopia.com) & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 (www.ppp-ethiopia.com) scores with an outstanding participation of international market leaders. Taking place on 3 to 5 May 2018 at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, more than 60 exhibitors from 17 countries present their innovations at Ethiopia's 2nd International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food, Plastics, Printing and Packaging. The event is organised by the German exhibition specialists fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) and their Ethiopian partners Prana Events.

“Building on the great results of the first edition in 2017, the quality of exhibitors at the 2018 trade fair is now once again set to improve significantly”, outlines Martin März, founder & managing partner of fairtrade. “The 2018 exhibitor list (https://goo.gl/oiJSbE) reads like a Who-is-who of the global agrofood & plastprintpack industry.”

agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 is a real international event as the exhibitors come from Austria, China, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.

More than 3,000 trade visitors targeted for the 2018 event

“After the 2017 event already saw 2,615 trade visitors from 33 countries participating”, continues Martin März, “we now target for more than 3,000 trade visitors to profit from this occasion and discuss their business with world leading suppliers from around the globe.”

Strong institutional support

agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 is supported by the French agrofood association adepta, the German Society for International Cooperation GIZ, ITA-Italian Trade Agency and VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Machinery. Further trust is given by the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Industry, the Ethiopian Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry Development Institute, the Food Medicine and Health Care Administration and Control Authority of Ethiopia and the Chemical and Construction Inputs Industry Development Institute.

Facts on the Ethiopian agrofood & plastprintpack market

Ethiopia is East and Central Africa’s largest economy and with GDP-growth rates of between 6 and 10% (https://goo.gl/W5FxrL) also one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

With imports of 128 million Euros in 2016 (VDMA) Ethiopia is East and Central Africa’s largest importer of food process and packaging machinery (https://goo.gl/NYNgBH), and with 31 million Euros also the 2nd largest of agro-technology (https://goo.gl/kpAaSa).

Ethiopia is also East and Central Africa’s largest importer of plastics in primary forms (https://goo.gl/moia2t) with a phenomenal annual growth rate of 46% between 2011 and 2014, reaching 527 million Euros in 2014. And it is the 2nd largest importer of plastics and packaging machinery (https://goo.gl/F25LBf) with annual growth rates of 25 and 59%.

During the past years Ethiopian food imports have increased by 21 percent annually (https://goo.gl/ggTXQo) from 0.866 billion US$ in 2009 to 2.738 billion US$ in 2015. Food exports increased by 13 percent annually over the same period, to now more than 2.417 billion US-Dollar. (WTO)

