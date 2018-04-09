World Health Organisation increases its technical support to Republic of South Africa in compliance with International Health Regulations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has increased its technical support to South Africa to enable the country to contain the current outbreak of listeriosis and to strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks. This increased technical support provided by WHO is in line with International Health Regulations (IHR2005) and the recommendations to fill in the gaps identified through Joint External Evaluation (JEE).

Following the SADC Health Ministers meeting and conclusions thereof, WHO in consultation with the Government of South Africa, has agreed to increase its support to the Response effort. This is in keeping with provisions of the IHR to ensure that there is Outbreak containment while limiting disruption to trade. This is important given that some countries had imposed trade bans contrary to WHO recommendations regarding this Outbreak.

The WHO has enlisted a 7-member technical team comprising of epidemiologists, food safety experts, and risk communication specialists to support the response. The WHO team will continue working with the existing multi-sectoral team which includes Departments of Health, Agriculture and Trade and Industry among others.

This increased support by WHO is very much welcome by the Ministry of Health and the government of South Africa.

