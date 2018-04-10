Ethiopia: Peace Corps to Swear-in New Volunteers

Ambassador Michael Raynor will administer the oath of service to a new group of Peace Corps Volunteers at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa.

These volunteers will be working in two sectors, health and agriculture, in the four administrative regions of Amhara, Tigray, Oromiya, and SNNP.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover this event.

Date: April 12, 2018

Time: 03:10 pm

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Entoto Road

Please RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9522) or Yohannes Gezahegn (091 151 2227).

