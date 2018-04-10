Freedom House Urges Passage of U.S. House Ethiopia Resolution

In advance of U.S. House of Representatives vote on H.Res.128 scheduled for April 10, 2018, Freedom House issued the following statement:

“House Resolution 128 is an important tool to encourage the Government of Ethiopia to make good on recent promises of reforms, and to promote accountability for the serious human rights abuses that targeted antigovernment demonstrators over the past three years,” said Jon Temin, director of Africa Programs at Freedom House. “In recent days the Government of Ethiopia has taken positive steps by releasing political prisoners, closing the Maikelawi crime investigations unit, and restoring mobile internet service that had been shut down for over six months.”

“Passing H.Res.128 will send a strong message that additional comprehensive reform measures are needed to put Ethiopia on a democratic path,” Temin said. “The measures include the immediate lifting of the state of emergency and the repeal of laws such as the Charities and Societies Proclamation and the Antiterrorism Proclamation, which impose draconian restrictions on the freedom of expression, assembly and association. We urge members of the House of Representatives to vote ‘yes’ on this resolution and encourage the Senate to take similar action.”

