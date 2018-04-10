Ghana Rugby Nominates Rafatu Inusah as Women’s Champion

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) (http://GhanaRugby.org) nominated their Board Women’s Representative, Ms. Rafatu Inusah, to attend a two-day forum on women's leadership in rugby that will be held in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 22-23 just before the opening of the Women's Rugby Sevens African tournament organised for May 26-27, 2018.

According to the President of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah, he and his administration has placed the development of women’s rugby high on the Board’s agenda since he took over the reins on 5 June 2014.

“Women’s Rugby is the fastest growing segment of rugby globally, which shows that rugby is truly a sport for everybody – men, boys, women and girls – of all ages. Rafatu has been a shining light in terms of the development of female rugby in Ghana and we are convinced that she will come back equipped with more knowledge and more passion to advance this development even quicker, deeper and wider in Ghana,” Mensah said.

Advertisement

Mensah also said that an announcement about sponsorship support for women’s rugby will be made soon.

This announcement follows on a press release issued by APO on behalf of Rugby Africa. The full copy of the release can be found here: https://goo.gl/zLMvzK

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) is the official full member of both World Rugby and Rugby Afrique in Ghana-West Africa and is charged with the management and development of the game Rugby Union in the country.