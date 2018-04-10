Scottish Development International Trade Mission to Ghana

A large trade delegation from the oil and gas industry in Scotland will be visiting Ghana from the 9th -11th of April 2018. The aim of the visit is to gain a thorough understanding of local market conditions while investigating local investment opportunities. It is intended this will be achieved through Scottish companies partnering with local Ghanaian oil and gas companies interested in bringing new technologies and skills to Ghana.

Leading the trade mission to Ghana is Cameron Douglas, Scottish International Trade Advisor for Sub-Saharan Africa at Scottish Development International – Scotland, UK.

Commenting, Cameron said: “Seen by many as the gateway to the West African oil and gas sector due to its relative stability and ease of doing business, Ghana presents a great opportunity for Scottish companies looking to explore the region. The recent successful resolution in the maritime border issue with Ivory Coast has increased this already strong interest in Ghanaian opportunities available to suitable Scottish companies”.

Advertisement

Scotland has a strong history of bringing successful trade delegations to Ghana, with 14 companies visiting in June 2017. Interest from the Scottish supply chain has continually grown, and I am delighted to be bringing our largest ever Sub-Saharan delegation to Ghana in April, with just over 20 companies involved. This shows the growing importance being placed on Ghana by Scottish companies, but crucially this interest is mutual, with Ghanaian businesses keen to learn more about the capabilities of the Scottish supply chain and offer the possibility of beneficial local partnerships.

In the last six or so months, there has been three Ghanaian oil and gas delegations to Scotland, with the most recent group visiting around Subsea Expo, Aberdeen in February. The group of around 25 delegates connected with a wide range of oil and gas supply chain companies, while attempting to forge partnerships with Scottish companies and import new technologies and skills, together with ways to reduce costs by optimising outputs. The visit organised and led by the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) was so successful that another much larger UKGCC trade mission to Aberdeen is being planned for June later this year.

2018 is expected to be a big year for Ghana, with their being clear opportunities to improve and grow not only Ghana’s young oil and gas industry, but also the lives of citizens through bringing opportunities to train and work in this vibrant, international industry. It is our hope to support these ambitions and deliver success for both Ghana and Scotland as a result.”

Though some Scotland-based companies are already operating in Ghana, there is scope for more to be active here through developing partnerships and transferring some of the technologies, educational capabilities and skills that have been built up over the 50 years of operating in the North Sea.

Scotland is a true Global Hub for oil and gas and associated education and training. The oil and gas cluster makes a huge contribution to the Scottish economy and Scotland has grown many creative and innovative companies already operating in over 100 countries worldwide.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Scottish Development International (SDI)

Scottish Development International (SDI) is the international economic development arm of Government in Scotland and provides a broad range of services to support companies and institutions to help them develop their overseas business. SDI also helps overseas businesses tap into Scotland’s key strengths in innovation, knowledge, high levels skills and technology. Operating in 29 countries around the world, SDI opened its first office in Africa in the British High Commission in Accra in June 2014. Whilst regional in its geographic focus, sectorally the focus of activity in Africa is primarily oil & gas and education & training related to oil & gas.

The following 22 companies will make up the mission:

Aberdeen Drilling School Air Control Entech Apollo Offshore Engineering Aquatic Engineering & Construction Corex UK Eserve International Forth Valley College Global Pipe Components Hyrdratight IKM Subsea Jee McDermott Marine Construction OES Oilfield Services People Factor Consultants Peprime RigNet Safehouse Habitats Technano Turnkey Enviornmental Management Services University of the West of Scotland Whittaker Engineering Xodus Group

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Accra.