Seychelles: President Faure expresses condolences following bus crash in Canada

Following the devastating bus crash in the Saskatchewan Province, Canada claiming many lives including hockey players, President Danny Faure has expressed the condolences of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles in a message to Canadian Prime Minister, H.E. Mr Justin Trudeau.

In his message, President Faure extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, those in recuperation and to the Canadian people. “The people of Seychelles join all Canadians in prayer and extend their support in this moment of unimaginable national grief,” said President Faure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.