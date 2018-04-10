South Africa : Details of memorial service and funeral for Ambassador Nene

Details of memorial service and funeral for Ambassador Nene
Members of the media are advised of the following details in relation to the memorial service and funeral of the late Ambassador George Nene:
1. Memorial Service
Date: Thursday, 12 April 2018
Time: 10:00
Venue: Conference Centre, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria
2. Funeral
Date: Friday, 13 April 2018
Time: 09:00
Venue: Morris Isaacson High School Hall.
The procession will go to Avalon Cemetery at 11:00.
