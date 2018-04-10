South Africa : Details of memorial service and funeral for Ambassador Nene

Details of memorial service and funeral for Ambassador Nene

Members of the media are advised of the following details in relation to the memorial service and funeral of the late Ambassador George Nene:

1. Memorial Service

Date: Thursday, 12 April 2018

Time: 10:00

Venue: Conference Centre, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria

2. Funeral

Date: Friday, 13 April 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Morris Isaacson High School Hall.

The procession will go to Avalon Cemetery at 11:00.

