South Africa : Members of the diplomatic corps to visit the home of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Members of the diplomatic corps to visit the home of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Members of the media are advised that a delegation of ambassadors (70) will visit the home of the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to pay their respects and also extend condolences from their respective countries.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Time: 11:00 to 12:00
Venue: Home of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Soweto.
NB: The delegation would be led by the DG and senior officials from DIRCO not by Minister as earlier stated.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
