AIS2018: Obiageli Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor of Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative, will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda

Obiageli Ezekwesili (popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili) is Senior Economic Advisor to the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative. She was a co-founder of Transparency International, serving as one of the pioneer directors of the global anti-corruption body based in Berlin, Germany.

She served as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and then as Federal Minister of Education during the second-term presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. She served also as the Vice-President of the World Bank's Africa division from May 2007 to May 2012, and oversees more than 1600 staff and is responsible for the delivery of projects and economic and sectoral work in 47 Sub-Saharan countries.

