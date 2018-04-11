#AIS2018: Samba Bathily, Founder & CEO of Africa Development Solutions (ADS), will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda

By
APO
-
0

Samba Bathily a national of Mali and a global African entrepreneur and pioneer in sustainable clean energy and solar solutions. He is Founder of Africa Development Solutions (ADS) (http://ADSglobalcorp.com), Co-Founder and CFO of Akon Lighting Africa and CEO of Solektra International (http://Solektra-International.com).

Recognized as one the leaders in driving growth in Africa, Samba is one of the key enablers for setting up sustainable development ventures. With a global network, acute business acumen, he has a particular “forte” in establishing strategic and innovative financial structuring. This has led to partnerships and growth models between private/public entities and local and international financial institutions and banks. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.

Media files
Africa Innovation Summit
Download logo

Advertisement

Multimedia content

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR