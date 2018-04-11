AIS2018: Samba Bathily, Founder & CEO of Africa Development Solutions (ADS), will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda

Samba Bathily a national of Mali and a global African entrepreneur and pioneer in sustainable clean energy and solar solutions. He is Founder of Africa Development Solutions (ADS) (http://ADSglobalcorp.com), Co-Founder and CFO of Akon Lighting Africa and CEO of Solektra International (http://Solektra-International.com).

Recognized as one the leaders in driving growth in Africa, Samba is one of the key enablers for setting up sustainable development ventures. With a global network, acute business acumen, he has a particular “forte” in establishing strategic and innovative financial structuring. This has led to partnerships and growth models between private/public entities and local and international financial institutions and banks.

