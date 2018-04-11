Cameroon: British High Commission hosts Commonwealth Big Lunch

The British High Commission gathered Commonwealth partners, guests and school pupils at Kribi in the southern region of Cameroon on 6 April 2018 for a Commonwealth Big Lunch to celebrate the Commonwealth, community and build connections through food.

The event was attended by members of the Commonwealth diplomatic family in Cameroon, the First Assistant to the Senior Divisional Officer for the Ocean Division, the Kribi government delegate, Mr Mazo, traditional chiefs representing the association of chiefs of Kribi, UK businesses and their partners, pupils from the Standard Bilingual Primary school in Kribi and members from the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships alumni.

The gathering at the Kribi Hotel Framotel is one of many Commonwealth Big Lunches happening across the 53 Commonwealth nations from 12 March – Commonwealth Day – until Sunday 22 April.

British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E. Rowan Laxton said:

“Our collective efforts to promote prosperity, security, sustainability and fairness show that the Commonwealth is highly relevant in Kribi, across the South and indeed throughout Cameroon.

Today’s gathering underlines the goodwill, creativity and commitment of a diverse range of Commonwealth partners – some local, some national, others from abroad – with the common aim of working together “Towards a Common Future. It’s also been a lot of fun!”

Launched by the Eden Project in partnership with the UK government, thousands of people from across the Commonwealth are coming together to celebrate, discover and share their Commonwealth links, stories and experiences with one another over a shared meal.

Lunches are being held ahead of and during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018. Unfolding over five days, leaders and foreign ministers from up to 53 countries and over 2,000 delegates will gather in London and Windsor, UK, from 16 to 20 April to discuss and agree how to work together to address shared global challenges.

Commonwealth Big Lunches were inspired by and build on the Eden Project’s annual Big Lunch, which launched in 2009 as a way to connect people with their communities over a shared meal. The Big Lunch has since seen millions of people get together, including for The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

