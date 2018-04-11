Deputy President Mabuza Briefs Leaders of Political Parties on the State of Readiness for the Official Services for the Late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business has today, 10 Tuesday 2018, held a briefing session with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament for an update on the state of readiness for the Memorial and Funeral services of the late struggle stalwart Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Following the sad news of the passing of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 in line with Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy.

In this regard, Mama Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral will have elements of both military and ceremonial honours.

Furthermore, government has since established an Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the Minister in The Presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to oversee all the necessary logistical arrangements for both the Memorial and Funeral services of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The IMC comprises of all relevant stakeholders including the bereaved family of Mama Madikizela-Mandela.

In his meeting today, Deputy President Mabuza thanked leaders of political parties for their unwavering support and commitment to honour Mama Madikizela-Mandela and the conduct of various members of the public displayed at various memorial events taking place throughout the country.

Minister Dlamini Zuma reported that government has since declared days of mourning from 03 April 2018 leading up to the funeral on Saturday, 14 April 2018. Mama Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Deputy President Mabuza will deliver the official address at the Official Memorial Service on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto while President Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the official funeral.

Political parties were represented today by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leader of the IFP, UDM leader, Ret. Gen. Bantu Holomisa, Leader of the NFP Prof. Nhlanhla Khubisa, leader of the DA, Mr Musi Maimane, and the Secretary General of the ACDP, Mr Raymond Tlaeli.

Deputy President Mabuza has extended an invitation to all the leaders of the political parties to join hands in ensuring a pleasant and befitting send off for Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.