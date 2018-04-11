European Union brings relief to Ethiopians Displaced into Kenya after unrest

In response to displacement of thousands of Ethiopians, who fled into Kenya after a military operation last month, the European Commission has provided EUR 100,000 in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected people.

This EU-funding will support the Kenya Red Cross in delivering much needed relief assistance in basic health services, provision of shelter and survival items including mosquito nets and thermal blankets, and providing water and sanitation services to the displaced. The Kenya Red Cross is also spearheading coordination with government to streamline the emergency actions.

The humanitarian aid will directly benefit 10,000 people from 2,000 households, the entire population so far of those displaced and taking refuge in three centres in Moyale town in Northern Kenya.

The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The movement of Ethiopians into Kenya was triggered by tension and fears after a military operation last month.

In the immediate aftermath, over 8,000 people were displaced in three days. By the end of March, this number had grown to over 10,000. A majority of the displaced are women and children.

