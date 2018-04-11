Seychelles: First Ambassador to the Republic of Columbia Accredited

The first Ambassador to the Republic of Columbia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms Maria Eugenia Correa, presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House today.



President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador and said that he is confident that this accreditation will give impetus to the ongoing consolidation of the two countries valued partnership, and further reinforce the bilateral relations between Seychelles and Columbia.

During their meeting, the Head of State and Ambassador Correa discussed different potential areas of cooperation that could be of mutual benefit for the two countries. These includes untapped avenues in sectors such as security, defence, health, tourism, education, environment and agriculture.

Advertisement

Speaking to the national media, the Columbian ambassador singled out prevention and control programmes on breast cancer for women in Seychelles, adding that, “this is a disease that arise in silence. One day you wake up and you realise that you have cancer and for that, I am willing to work with the women here in Seychelles”.

Seychelles and Colombia, is to be noted, established diplomatic relations on August 5th 1988.

Ambassador Correa is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Also present at the accreditation ceremony was the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.