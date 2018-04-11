South Africa : Killing Of Police Officers Saddens Committee

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has expressed sadness at the passing of South African Police Service officers in Khayelitsha and Mount Frere, in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape respectively.

The continued killing of police officers remains a serious concern for the committee and must be dealt with urgently. “The killing of officers is a direct affront to the authority of the state and constitutional order,” Mr Beukman said.

The committee calls on the community to assist the police with any information on both incidents, to ensure speedy arrests.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased officers. “May they find strength at this difficult time,” Mr Beukman said. The committee also wishes the injured officer in Khayelitsha a speedy recovery.

