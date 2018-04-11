South Africa - Media Statement: Meeting Cancelled After Summons Issued

On 13 March 2018, the Portfolio Committee of Public Enterprises resolved to summons Ms Dudu Myeni, Mr Ajay Gupta, Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Rajesh Gupta and Mr Duduzane Zuma to appear before the committee’s oversight inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises.

The committee summonsed the above persons to address allegations made against them by various witnesses who had testified before the inquiry.

The summons were duly issued by the Secretary to Parliament in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2004.

On 4 April 2018, the Sheriff attempted to serve the summonses on Mr Ajay Gupta, Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Rajesh Gupta and Mr Duduzane Zuma at their respective last-known places of residence. With regard to the Guptas, the Sheriff could not serve the summonses at their residence.

Chairperson of the Inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho said, “the committee will engage with other law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks to assist in locating the witnesses so that the summonses can be issued by the Sheriff.”

On 4 April 2018, the Sheriff served the summons on Ms Dudu Myeni at her last known place of residence by affixing the summons to her outer main gate. This was done after the security guard at the residence refused to take receipt of the summons.

In light of the witnesses apparently not being present at their places of residence, Ms Rantho decided not to proceed with its scheduled meeting on 11 April.

