South Africa - Media Statement: Public Enterprises Committee Welcomes Denel Board

PUBLIC ENTERPRISES COMMITTEE WELCOMES DENEL BOARD

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises welcomes the appointment of the new interim board for Denel.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, said: “The new board will be able to steer the company in the right direction, following the liquidity challenges it has been experiencing. The new interim board will also deal with the governance issues that Denel has been battling with,” said Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe.

