Sudan: United Nations expert to visit to assess human rights

The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, is visiting the country from 14 to 24 April to assess the implementation of recommendations made to the Government by human rights mechanisms.

“My fifth mission to Sudan aims to examine the steps undertaken by the Government to comply with its international human rights obligations, and to discuss possible areas for technical cooperation,” noted Mr. Nononsi.

The independent expert said he also wanted to see what action had been taken to reform the current legal framework, which infringes on the exercise of political and civil rights and fundamental freedoms, in response to the recommendations made in his previous reports.

Mr. Nononsi will meet Sudanese officials, representatives of civil society, community leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and UN agencies in Khartoum and Darfur. In the Darfur region, he will visit the Shallah Federal Prison.

The Independent Expert will hold a news conference on Monday 23 April at 14:00 local time, at the United Nations Development Programme Office (UNDP) in Khartoum, to share with the media his preliminary observations on the visit. Access to the news conference is strictly limited to journalists.

The Independent Expert will present his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018.

