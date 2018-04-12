Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika on multiple casualties caused by a military plane crash near Boufarik Airport.

The President of Russia conveyed his sympathy and support to the families and friends of those killed in the crash.

The airplane of Algeria’s armed forces crashed soon after take-off from a military base 50 kilometres from the country’s capital. Over 250 people were killed in the crash.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of President of Russia.