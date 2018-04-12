Dataeum: First Blockchain Solution that Produces 100% Accurate Data through Crowdsourcing

Dataeum (www.Dataeum.io) launches the first collaborative solution enabling the collection of 100% of world’s “physical data”: stores, road signs, gas stations, or any visual elements.

Dataeum has delivered a practical solution to the digital marketplace, one that can help people gain value from the data they create. This solution brings together crowdsourcing and blockchain to give ordinary people an opportunity to benefit from their data.

The current status quo is that people unwittingly create value adding data from their daily lives. We create data with all the actions we do when connected, or simply by moving around. All this interaction generates quantities of data that have enormous value to large corporations. The value of this data is a key element of the digital world.

However, one of the downsides of this huge creation of data, is poor data quality causing large losses. Dataeum estimate this loss to be approximately USD 3.1 trillion, in the US alone. On maps, only 8% of the pin points are accurate as in the world and 80% of online listings display inconsistent, inaccurate or missing physical data.

Dataeum’s mission is to put individuals at the center of data generation. Humans are finally more accurate than any machines, or cars. So not only are we the most efficient method to gather physical data, but we are also the roots of data generation. Everything comes from us and our interactions.

Joakim Holmer, VP at Ericsson and Founder of allcoinWiki noted, “People have become very generous with their lives in the digital domain, this demonstrates the level of trust we have developed for the digital world. This is where we find the real genius of Dataeum. The company has achieved a situation where it can help maintain that trust but adds a new dimension, an opportunity for people to be at the roots of data generation and its efficiency. Dataeum has over the last two years been giving people a greater awareness of the value of their data, and a transparent hassle-free way to access that value.”

Dataeum’s process begins once data is collected and verified by users. The data is then made available in a decentralized marketplace, where access is granted to interested companies looking for that type of data (We’re already contracted to Tomtom, Here, Yellowpages, Acxiom – under review with Uber, Google, Bing). Dataeum is essentially democratizing the access as data acquirers can get reliable and accurate data in real time; while data collectors are remunerated for their generation of data.

“It is important for people to have control of the value of the data they produce. Dataeum offers an interesting innovative solution to help return this control back to the users, and make it very reliable,” said Simon Cocking, advisor for Dataeum and voted #1 ICO advisor on IcoBench.

To enable the expansion of its solution, Dataeum is launching an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). “XDT” Tokens will be issued, based on the Ethereum standard ERC20 token.

Token sale will take place according to the following schedule:

– May 28 to June 24, 2018: Pre Sale

– July, 2 to August 5, 2018: Public Sale

How Dataeum works:

Data collectors are rewarded in “XDT” tokens, the cryptocurrency created by Dataeum (www.Dataeum.io). The payment is triggered and guaranteed by the Smart Contract once the data collected has been verified by the decentralized validation process, supported by the blockchain. Once validated, data is made available on the decentralized marketplace for all market players looking for physical data (maps and geolocation services, companies offering products and services to retailers, online listings, companies doing BtoB, institutions, etc.). They acquire data in “XDT” tokens as well.