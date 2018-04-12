Seychelles and Cuba celebrate 40 years of diplomatic ties

Today (April 11, 2018) the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Cuba celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the nations. The two nations established diplomatic relations on April 12th 1978.

The Seychelles Embassy in Cuba was inaugurated on 26th April 2017.

It will be noted that H.E. Ms. Mercedes López Acea, Vice-President of the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba was on official visit to Seychelles from 14th to 16th February 2018. The visit of Vice-President Acea coincided with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and also aimed towards solidifying the relationship between the two island nations.’

