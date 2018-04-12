South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirms arrest of Mr Van Pletzen in Dubai

DIRCO confirms arrest of Mr Van Pletzen in Dubai:

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) wishes to confirm that it has received confirmation from the South African Consulate-General in Dubai that a South African citizen, Mr Justin Van Pletzen is detained in Dubai.

It is alleged that Mr Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Mr Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities.

Advertisement

Consular staff from the mission in Dubai did visit Mr Van Pletzen today, 11 April 2018 and DIRCO will maintain contact with Mr van Pletzen and his family to render consular services.

At this stage the department is unable to provide further details on the nature of the charges against the affected South African in Dubai and on the date of his court appearance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.