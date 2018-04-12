South Africa: Minister Sisulu sends condolences to the family of Ambassador Skweyiya

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu extends her condolences to the family of the former Ambassador and Minister, Dr Zola Skweyiya who served as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

“He crafted the Ethos of Batho Pele. He lived them and insisted that the public service is professional and all public servants serve the people with the same commitments and dedication. He also extended his professionalism and commitment to the diplomatic family when he was appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, young people learnt a lot from him”, said Sisulu.

“He has left us with a lot of intellectual inheritance. We were very fortunate to have him in the diplomatic family”, added Sisulu.

Advertisement

Details of the memorial service will be communicated early next week.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.