South Africa: Parliament expresses condolences to the family of Dr Zola Skweyiya

Parliament expresses condolences to the family of Dr Zola Skweyiya:

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker Baleka Mbete of the National Assembly and Chairperson Thandi Modise of the National Council of Provinces, have expressed shock at the passing-on of Dr Zola Skweyiya today 11 April 2018 in Pretoria.

The nation is gripped by a difficult and painful period of loss of beloved struggle stalwarts, pioneers of a new South Africa, champions of human rights, and lifelong activists for development. Dr Skweyiya made an indelible mark in the struggle for freedom, contributed immensely in bringing down apartheid and colonialism, went on to help in setting up a people’s Parliament, and spearheaded the development a modern public service and the current social security system that caters for 18 million needy South Africans.

At this moment of loss, pain and reflections on a life well lived, Parliament urges South African to take solace from the fact that Dr Skweyiya surrendered his life to the service of the people as a true champion of human rights, social justice and equality. “We should celebrate his outstanding life and the legacy he leaves behind for the current and future generations to enjoy a better life,” said the Presiding Officers.

