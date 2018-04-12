Speaker Baleka Mbete to deliver a eulogy at Mama Winnie Madikizela’s memorial service

Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete will deliver a eulogy at Mama Winnie Madikizela – Mandela ‘s memorial service which will be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria.

Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela was an embodiment of the struggle for freedom and humanity. It is befitting that institutions like The Charlotte Mannya- Maxeke and Freedom Park, pay tribute and commemorate the selfless life of Mama Madikizela Mandela, an exceptional heroine and an icon for equality and justice.

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, the Chairperson of the Progressive Women’s Movement, will be one of the speakers at the memorial. The ceremony is expected to be attended by representatives from various embassies, organizations, government officials and members of the public.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Today, Thursday 12 April 2018

Time: 17h00-19h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

