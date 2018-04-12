Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the airplane accident in Algeria

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with deep sadness the news of the airplane crash that occurred today in the Algiers area, causing many victims. This tragedy afflicts not only Algeria, but also the whole continent.

On this sad occasion, the Chairperson of the Commission expresses the deepest condolences of the African Union and his own to the people and the Government of Algeria, as well as to the bereaved families. He assured them of the full solidarity and compassion of the African Union.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.