Trilateral meeting between Greece, Egypt and Cyprus in preparation for ‘Nostos’ programme (Athens, 12 April 2018)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Terens Quick, will be welcoming the Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, Nabila Makram, and the Cypriot Commissioner for Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow for collaboration on the final organizational details of the ‘Nostos’ programme.

The ‘Nostos – The return’ programme will be carried out from 30 April to 6 May, and the Presidents of the three countries will attend the celebratory opening ceremony.

Within the framework of ‘Nostos – The return’, the Egyptian government is undertaking to host a group of Egyptian Greeks from Greece and Cyprus in Alexandria, Cairo, El Alamein, Saint Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai, and Sharm el Sheikh. The programme will include visits to sites of special importance for the historical presence of Hellenism in present-day Egypt.

Advertisement

Finally, within the framework of their visit, Ms. Makram and Mr. Fotiou, accompanied by Mr. Quick, will be received by the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, and will be taken on a tour of the Acropolis archaeological site and museum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.