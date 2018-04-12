UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman on the plane accident in Algeria

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the plane accident in Algeria:

It is with great sadness that the Secretary-General learned of the tragic accident involving a military plane this morning near Algiers, in which more than 250 passengers and crew members lost their lives.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the family of the victims and to the people and Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

