New Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations (Vienna), Mr. Roger Albéric Kacou, presented his credentials today (April 12, 2018) to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Kacou has served in various capacities, among them:

Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (2012-2017); Senior Vice President – Africa, Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts (2010-2012); Vice President – Hotel and Leisure Development, Muscat, Blue City Company, Oman (2008-2010); Operations Director for Africa and General Manager, InterContinental Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya; Member of Board, KHPL (2003-2008); Regional Vice President Operations for East Africa and General Manager at InterContinental Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya (1999-2003); Regional Vice President – Operations for West and Central Africa, General Manager at Hotel Ivoire Inter Continental, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (1991-1999); General Manager of Golf Hotel Intercontinental, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (1984-1988); Administration Manager of Hotel Ivoire InterContinental, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (1982-1984); Operation Analyst of Hotel InterContinental Geneva, Switzerland (1982).

Mr. Kacou graduated from Cornell University (School of Hotel Administration) with a Master of Professional Studies (1979), from the University of Cocody with a Master in Economic Sciences (1976) and the University of Cocody with a Bachelor in Economic Sciences (1975).

Mr. Kacou speaks English, French and Spanish.

Mr. Kacou is married and has four children.

