South Africa: President Ramaphosa to participate in the 12km Gandhi walk

President Ramaphosa to participate in the 12km Gandhi walk:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 15 April 2018, participate in the12km fun walk during the 33rd Annual Gandhi Walk to take place in Lenasia, Gauteng Province.

The walk is organised annually as a fundraiser by the Gandhi Walk Committee (GWC) to create a fun social platform for nation building, good health and promote community awareness.

The central theme for Gandhi Walk 2018 is “Going Green” aimed to champion social change and promote community awareness to change attitudes and behaviours towards climate change and greener-living.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 15 April 2018

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Gandhi Hall, Extension 5, Lenasia

