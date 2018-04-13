The Department of Trade and Industry to Lead South African Companies to Defence Exhibition and Conference In Malaysia

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will lead twenty-three South African companies to the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference that will place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 16-19 April 2018.

The Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition and Conference is a global defence and security show which occurs bi-annually. It is the most important defence and security industry event in the Asia region.

“The show will provide an ideal platform for South African companies in the defence and aerospace sector to showcase their products and services to significant industry players across entire global value chains. The participation from South Africa includes a diverse group of leading industries in research and development, procurement and acquisition as well as technology development,” says the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe.

Advertisement

According to Magwanishe, the DSA 2018 augurs well for the industry as it provides potential market opportunities for exports as well as peer learning opportunities in a sector that is constantly changing. He also notes the critical role played by the defence and aerospace sector in the South African economy.

“Malaysia is one of the significant sources of foreign direct investment into South Africa from the South East Asia region and the two countries co-operate on issues of mutual interest affecting developing countries in the international fora,” he says.

Magwanishe adds that South Africa’s participation over the previous two shows in 2014 and 2016 yielded positive results for the industry, and that South African Defence Industry will have access to the lucrative international defence and security market.

Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and South Africa stood at R20.5 billion in 2017. South Africa’s imports from Malaysia stood at R11.6 billion in 2017 while South Africa’s exports to Malaysia stood above R8.9 billion in 2017.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.