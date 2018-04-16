European Union–Africa partnership on innovation joins the Africa Innovation Summit

The AIS (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) is pleased to announce its partnership with the European Union in the framework of the EU-AFRICA initiative. During the second edition of the Africa Innovation Summit, in Kigali 6-8 June 2018, the European Union and AIS agree to organize two main activities that will provide an opportunity for networking and building collaborative ties between different entities active in Africa and the EU:

Workshop on EU-Africa partnership on innovation aiming to present EU-Africa current EU-Africa R&I collaboration as well as future opportunities. Training session on Horizon 2020: that is the biggest EU Research and Innovation program ever with nearly €80 billion of funding available over 7 years (2014 to 2020).

AIS

Many opportunities for growth and transformation in the city of a thousand Hills!

